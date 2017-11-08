A Clash of Cultures

There’s an Internet controversy going on between Dale Dougherty, the CEO of Maker Media and Naomi Wu (@realsexycyborg), a Chinese Maker and Internet personality. Briefly, Dale Doughtery tweeted a single line questioning Naomi Wu’s authenticity, which is destroying Naomi’s reputation and livelihood in China.
In short, I am in support of Naomi Wu. Rather than let the Internet speculate on why, I am sharing my perspectives on the situation preemptively.
As with most Internet controversies, it’s messy and emotional. I will try my best to outline the biases and issues I have observed. Of course, everyone has their perspective; you don’t have to agree with mine. And I suspect many of my core audience will dislike and disagree with this post. However, the beginning of healing starts with sharing and listening. I will share, and I respectfully request that readers read the entire content of this post before attacking any individual point out of context.
The key forces I see at play are:
- Prototype Bias – how assumptions based on stereotypes influence the way we think and feel
- Idol Effect – the tendency to assign exaggerated capabilities and inflated expectations upon celebrities
- Power Asymmetry – those with more power have more influence, and should be held to a higher standard of accountability
- Guanxi Bias – the tendency to give foreign faces more credibility than local faces in China
All these forces came together in a perfect storm this past week.
1. Prototype Bias
If someone asked you to draw a picture of an engineer, who would you draw? As you draw the figure, the gender assigned is a reflection of your mental prototype of an engineer – your own prototype bias. Most will draw a male figure. Society is biased to assign high-level intellectual ability to males, and this bias starts at a young age. Situations that don’t fit into your prototypes can feel threatening; studies have shown that men defend their standing by undermining the success of women in STEM initiatives.
The bias is real and pervasive. For example, my co-founder in Chibitronics, Jie Qi, is female. The company is founded on technology that is a direct result of her MIT Media Lab PhD dissertation. She is the inventor of paper electronics. I am a supporting actor in her show. Despite laying this fact out repeatedly, she still receives comments and innuendo implying that I am the inventor or more influential than I really am in the development process.
Any engineer who observes a bias in a system and chooses not to pro-actively correct for it is either a bad engineer or they stand to benefit from the bias. So much of engineering is about compensating, trimming, and equalizing imperfections out of real systems: wrap a feedback loop around it, and force the error function to zero.
So when Jie and I stand on stage together, prototype bias causes people to assume I’m the one who invented the technology. Given that I’m aware of the bias, does it make sense to give us equal time on the stage? No – that would be like knowing there is uneven loss in a channel and then being surprised when certain frequency bands are suppressed by the time it hits the receivers. So, I make a conscious and deliberate effort to showcase her contributions and to ensure her voice is the first and last voice you hear.
Naomi Wu (pictured below) likely challenges your prototypical ideal of an engineer. I imagine many people feel a cognitive dissonance juxtaposing the label “engineer” or “Maker” with her appearance. The strength of that dissonant feeling is proportional to the amount of prototype bias you have.
I’ve been fortunate to experience breaking my own prototypical notions that associate certain dress norms with intelligence. I’m a regular at Burning Man, and my theme camp is dominated by scientists and engineers. I’ve discussed injection molding with men in pink tutus and learned about plasmonics from half-naked women. It’s not a big leap for me to accept Naomi as a Maker. I’m glad she’s challenging these biases. I do my best engineering when sitting half-naked at my desk. I find shirts and pants to be uncomfortable. I don’t have the strength to challenge these social norms, and secretly, I’m glad someone is.
Unfortunately, prototype bias is only the first challenge confronted in this situation.
2. Idol Effect
The Idol Effect is the tendency to assign exaggerated capabilities to public figures and celebrities. The adage “never meet your childhood hero” is a corollary of the Idol Effect – people have inflated expectations about what celebrities can do, so it’s often disappointing when you find out they are humans just like us.
One result of the Idol Effect is that people feel justified taking pot shots at public figures for their shortcomings. For example, I have had the great privilege of working with Edward Snowden. One of my favorite things about working with him is that he is humble and quick to correct misconceptions about his personal abilities. Because of his self-awareness of his limitations, it’s easier for me to trust his assertions, and he’s also a fast learner because he’s not afraid to ask questions. Notably, he’s never claimed to be a genius, so I’m always taken aback when intelligent people pull me aside and whisper in my ear, “You know, I hear Ed’s a n00b. He’s just using you.” Somehow, because of Ed’s worldwide level of fame that’s strongly associated with security technology, people assume he should be a genius level crypto-hacker and are quick to point out that he’s not. Really? Ed is risking his life because he believes in something. I admire his dedication to the cause, and I enjoy working with him because he’s got good ideas, a good heart, and he’s fun to be with.
Because I also have a public profile, the Idol Effect impacts me too. I’m bad at math, can’t tie knots, a mediocre programmer…the list goes on. If there’s firmware in a product I’ve touched, it’s likely to have been written by Sean ‘xobs’ Cross, not me. If there’s analytics or informatics involved, it’s likely my partner wrote the analysis scripts. She also edits all my blog posts (including this one) and has helped me craft my most viral tweets – because she’s a genius at informatics, she can run analyses on how to target key words and pick times of day to get maximum impact. The fact that I have a team of people helping me polish my work makes me look better than I really am, and people tend to assign capabilities to me that I don’t really have. Does this mean I am a front, fraud or a persona?
I imagine Naomi is a victim of Idol Effect too. Similar to Snowden, one of the reasons I’ve enjoyed interacting with Naomi is that she’s been quick to correct misconceptions about her abilities, she’s not afraid to ask for help, and she’s a quick learner. Though many may disapprove of her rhetoric on Twitter, please keep in mind English is her second language — her sole cultural context in which she learned English was via the Internet by reading social media and chat rooms.
Based on the rumors I’ve read, it seems fans and observers have inflated expectations for her abilities, and because of uncorrected prototype bias, she faces extra scrutiny to prove her abilities. Somehow the fact that she almost cuts her finger using a scraper to remove a 3D print is “evidence” that she’s not a Maker. If that’s true, I’m not a Maker either. I always have trouble releasing 3D prints from print stages. They’ve routinely popped off and flown across the room, and I’ve almost cut my fingers plenty of times with the scraper. But I still keep on trying and learning – that’s the point. And then there’s the suggestion that because a man holds the camera, he’s feeding her lines.
When a man harnesses the efforts of a team, they call him a CEO and give him a bonus. But when a woman harnesses the efforts of a team, she gets accused of being a persona and a front. This is uncorrected Prototype Bias meeting unrealistic expectations due to the Idol Effect.
The story might end there, but things recently got a whole lot worse…
3. Power Asymmetry
“With great power comes great responsibilities.”
-from Spider Man
Power is not distributed evenly in the world. That’s a fact of life. Not acknowledging the role power plays leads to systemic abuse, like those documented in the Caldbeck or Weinstein scandals.
Editors and journalists – those with direct control over what gets circulated in the media – have a lot of power. Their thoughts and opinions can reach and influence a massive population very quickly. Rumors are just rumors until media outlets breathe life into them, at which point they become an incurable cancer on someone’s career. Editors and journalists must be mindful of the power they wield and held accountable for when it is mis-used.
As CEO of Maker Media and head of an influential media outlet, especially among the DIY community, Dale Dougherty wields substantial power. So a tweet promulgating the idea that Naomi might be a persona or a fake does not land lightly. In the post-truth era, it’s especially incumbent upon traditional media to double-check rumors before citing them in any context.
What is personally disappointing is that Dale reached out to me on November 2nd with an email asking what I thought about an anonymous post that accused Naomi of being a fake. I vouched for Naomi as a real person and as a budding Maker; I wrote back to Dale that “I take the approach of interacting with her like any other enthusiastic, curious Maker and the resulting interactions have been positive. She’s a fast learner.”
Yet Dale decided to take an anonymous poster’s opinion over mine (despite a long working relationship with Make), and a few days later on November 5th he tweeted a link to the post suggesting Naomi could be a fake or a fraud, despite having evidence of the contrary.
So now Naomi, already facing prototype bias and idol-effect expectations, gets a big media personality with substantial power propagating rumors that she is a fake and a fraud.
But wait, it gets worse because Naomi is in China!
4. Guanxi Bias
In China, guanxi (关系) is everything. Public reputation is extremely hard to build, and quick to lose. Faking and cloning is a real problem, but it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that there are good, hard-working people in China as well. So how do the Chinese locals figure out who to trust? Guanxi is a major mechanism used inside China to sort the good from the bad – it’s a social network of credible people vouching for each other.
For better or for worse, the Chinese feel that Western faces and brands are more credible. The endorsement of a famous Western brand carries a lot of weight; for example Leonardo DiCaprio is the brand ambassador for BYD (a large Chinese car maker).
Maker Media has a massive reputation in China. From glitzy Maker Faires to the Communist party’s endorsement of Maker-ed and Maker spaces as a national objective, an association or the lack thereof with Maker Media can make or break a reputation. This is no exception for Naomi. Her uniqueness as a Maker combined with her talent at marketing has enabled her to do product reviews and endorsements as source of income.
However, for several years she’s been excluded from the Shenzhen Maker Faire lineup, even in events that she should have been a shoo-in for her: wearables, Maker fashion shows, 3D printing. Despite this lack of endorsement, she’s built her own social media follower base both inside and outside of China, and built a brand around herself.
Unfortunately, when the CEO of Maker Media, a white male leader of an established American brand, suggested Naomi was a potential fake, the Internet inside China exploded on her. Sponsors cancelled engagements with her. Followers turned into trolls. She can’t be seen publicly with men (because others will say the males are the real Maker, see “prototype bias”), and as a result faces a greater threat of physical violence.
A single innuendo, amplified by Power Asymmetry and Guanxi Bias, on top of Idol Effect meshed against Prototype Bias, has destroyed everything a Maker has worked so hard to build over the past few years.
If someone spread lies about you and destroyed your livelihood – what would you do? Everyone would react a little differently, but make no mistake: at this point she’s got nothing left to lose, and she’s very angry.
Reflection
Although Dale had issued a public apology about the rumors, the apology fixes her reputation as much as saying “sorry” repairs a vase smashed on the floor.
At this point you might ask — why would Dale want to slander Naomi?
I don’t know the background, but prior to Dale’s tweet, Naomi had aggressively dogged Dale and Make about Make’s lack of representation of women. Others have noted that Maker Media has a prototype bias toward white males. Watch this analysis by Leah Buechley, a former MIT Media Lab Professor:
Dale could have recognized and addressed this core issue of a lack of diversity. Instead, Dale elected to endorse unsubstantiated claims and destroy a young female Maker’s reputation and career.
Naomi has a long, uphill road ahead of her. On the other hand, I’m sure Dale will do fine – he’s charismatic, affable, and powerful.
When I sit and think, how would I feel if this happened to the women closest to me? I get goosebumps – the effect would be chilling; the combination of pervasive social biases would overwhelm logic and fact. So even though I may not agree with everything Naomi says or does, I have decided that in the bigger picture, hiding in complicit silence on the sidelines is not acceptable.
We need to acknowledge that prototype bias is real; if equality is the goal, we need to be proactive in correcting it. Just because someone is famous doesn’t mean they are perfect. People with power need to be held accountable in how they wield it. And finally, cross-cultural issues are complicated and delicate. All sides need to open their eyes, ears, and hearts and realize we’re all human. Tweets may seem like harmless pricks to the skin, but we all bleed when pricked. For humanity to survive, we need to stop pricking each other lest we all bleed to death.
Thanks for speaking up about this. I was also very disappointed in Dale’s accusations and think his apology is pretty weak, given the damage done to Naomi. Hopefully if enough prominent voices address it he will be forced to act.
Thanks for this very thoughtful piece Bunnie. Very well written and important leadership.
While I agree the apology was weak, I think there is more going on here than meets the eye, and I also think that there is ‘blame’ (if it must be apportioned) on both sides.
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head when you say “Naomi had aggressively dogged Dale and Make about Make’s lack of representation of women”. “Aggressively” is the key point here. Regardless of gender, any single person being aggressive in their dealings with a large, well-known organisation like Make is likely to get one of two things: Push-back or Being ignored. No-one is entitled to get appreciation, focus or exposure from any organisation. Naomi has very much approached this as “Women…” (and in particular herself) “are entitled to exposure from you.” The strange thing about this is that Make and Dale haven’t been backwards in coming forwards when it comes to female makers. The idea that they’re sitting there with their hands steepled and going “Muhahahaha, we’re not going to be promoting any female makers today, boys” is ludicrous.
Female makers deserve as much exposure as their male counter-parts, that is both ‘lots’ and ‘none’ depending on their attitude towards making and their peers, and depending on other factors such as whether the organisation giving the exposure has a) the time b) the energy and c) the space in their publications/events. By aggressively singling-out Dale, and Make in general, I’m not sure Naomi has helped the cause of female makers. She may have done more damage than good, because now it means that more female (and male, come to that) makers consider Make to be ‘the enemy’, when they’re just not.
Dale would’ve been better off staying out of it, being more professional and detached, but unfortunately he chose a different path. He has apologised, but there will be some propagation delay of that apology. Naomi must realise that with her attitude towards Make comes an element of risk – and that risk of backlash could have been foreseen.
As for the side issue of whether or not Naomi is authentic, I believe she is. I believe that she has a lot of help with regards to promoting herself, of providing her with help with her English skills and of providing her with a space with which to manufacture her creations – the kind of space that she uses costs a lot of money, or sponsorship.
The practical upshot of this is, of course, that Naomi will continue tweeting, no doubt at length, about how Make have wronged her and her entire gender. The apology from Dale will stand as a testament to how he shouldn’t have got involved in the first place. The world will continue on unabated and maybe, just maybe, a little ripple in the water of the Maker world may have been caused.
@Michael Horne – Very well articulated.
But fundamentally wrong. Make have, indeed, been “backwards in coming forwards when it comes to female makers” – the problems that Naomi has pointed out are real problems, and while a single individual may not be “entitled to get appreciation, focus or exposure”, Make do have a responsibility to not act in a discriminatory manner, and they’ve been failing in that responsibility.
There is a third possible response in addition to “Push-back or Being ignored”, and that’s to listen to criticism, acknowledge problems that exist, and then fix them. Make could have done that, they still can do that, and they still should.
They should also distance themselves from victim blaming nonsense like “Naomi must realise that with her attitude towards Make comes an element of risk” – just because a big guy /can/ punch you in the face, doesn’t mean it’s acceptable for him to do it. Make being more powerful than Naomi doesn’t make their behaviour OK, it makes it worse.
No, they’re not required to do any of those things because noncontributing zeroes on twitter on spilled their period blood because a con artist was exposed. Better luck next time.
And thank YOU for providing such a classic example of the toxic trolls that Naomi will have to put up with for the rest of time.
It doesn’t matter to you that Dale has publicly retracted his baseless allegations, does it? Or perhaps you missed his “open note” https://makezine.com/2017/11/06/open-note-to-naomi-wu/
And for anyone wondering why Naomi _should_ get “aggressively” upset, just imagine receiving 100 variations on the above message per day via every social media channel, all because one self-appointed community gatekeeper decided he didn’t like you.
THIS is the damage that “Oh, I’m terribly sorry” doesn’t fix.
They’re required to do those things because that’s how you be a responsible adult.
At the risk of being accused of “not seeing both sides” I would like to type a response to Michael.
I think you are ascribing more meaning to the word “aggressively” in the context of this article than what was intended. The meaning, even in context, is wrought with subjectivity. Your opinion of what it means that Naomi “aggressively” dogged Make might be that she did so with a purely negative tone. I think of it as being persistent. Is my interpretation incorrect? Perhaps, but I don’t see anything that would truly support other interpretations any more so. I’ll leave it at this – each person’s interpretation, for better or worse, will be greatly influenced by their background and experiences. This is the great weakness of language.
In addition, I don’t think Naomi is accusing anyone of acting in the manner you are describing (“hands steepled and going “Muhahahaha”…). Yes, she and others persistently point out the lack of female representation in Make and other maker organizations. That’s accurate. The biases described in this article are accurate. However, to claim there is “fault on both sides” is tipping the scales in an already unbalanced scenario. You may take issue with this but honestly, I don’t see how else Naomi and others can approach the situation at this point. Make and other organizations have certainly ignored people who have called them out on their bias up to this point. I don’t think Naomi in any way caused this or made them more entrenched. These organizations have provided all the empirical evidence needed to show they were already entrenched through patterns of ignoring diversity in the maker universe.
I also don’t think that telling Naomi that she needs to realize there is an element of risk to her approach is very constructive. Yes, there is risk in anything. However, I don’t think you truly understand the disproportionate risk she faces in comparison to Dale and others. The article does an excellent job of pointing this out. This situation is a result of bias, and is not Naomi’s fault. The bias was already there and was unfair to begin with. Naomi and others do not deserve to be subjected to that bias. Dale may have “apologized” but I still see no recognition by Make or their supporters of the issue being called out. I don’t see any statements of “yeah, sorry, the bias exists and we’ll attempt to rise above it”. Instead, I see a lot of “blame the victim” tactics where it’s stated that “well, people need to call this out in a different way.”
Perhaps Dale and other can suggest what that way is, because I’m not seeing any way that is acceptable to them or others.
This response is not an attack; rather it is an attempt to perhaps state things in a little different way to bring to light the bias that does exist. I, too, will no doubt have my words misunderstood because I doubt I can articulate clearly enough to help people understand my opinion. That’s OK. Feel free to pick my argument apart – it will at least add to the discussion. I, however, will not respond as I won’t be able to improve on my thought much. Apologies.
Michael – from everything I’ve read of hers, Naomi has been polite, persistent & well-informed on the issue of representation. If she hasn’t, sheesh, she is a talented young woman who is 23.
If her name was Linus and it was 1991 you’d be praising her tenacity and forthrightness in taking on the establishment not advising her to be politer 🙄
If a big brand like O’Reilly can’t take the anger of someone who absolutely represents their community, and the basic issues of representation that she is trying to EDUCATE them on FOR FREE, the problem is 100% with them.
And it is. Absolutely none of this is on her. O’Reilly should see how badly they’re losing touch with their community.
She neither represents her community, nor is she in any position to educate anyone, let alone an executive from O’Reilly who presumably didn’t whine his way into power like Naomi is intending to do. Try not to cry.
Oh, just go away you toxic individual.
I know Naomi. Her work has been educational for me, and it’s been inspiring. I would feel proud to be represented by her, unfortunately too many people seem determined to deny her the chance.
There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.
Why do you hate so much?
She’s now in a position to educate me because now I know she exists. Not the best way for this to happen, but hey. I also don’t see any whining.
> “As for the side issue of whether or not Naomi is authentic, I believe she is. I believe that she has a lot of help with regards to promoting herself, of providing her with help with her English skills and of providing her with a space with which to manufacture her creations – the kind of space that she uses costs a lot of money, or sponsorship.”
Naomi’s authenticity is not a side issue, it’s the central issue. There’s a big difference in making out someone is a noob versus making out someone is a fraud, especially in a culture that puts a high value on reputation (which bunnie suggests is the case in the article, see “4. Guanxi Bias”) and especially for those people that are easier targets for baseless accusations (see “1. Prototype Bias” and “2. Idol Effect”).
As for Naomi’s actions prompting the reaction from Make, in my opinion that would be completely disproportionate. Let’s imagine a different take. Imagine there was an 80 year old hardware hacker who complained that Make wasn’t featuring enough older people in its publications. As you rightly said, your background shouldn’t matter, it should be about the quality of what you’re doing. There’s an argument to be made about how social perceptions influence the makeup of a community, and there’s a healthy debate to be had about that, as there are valid arguments on both sides. However, there’s a big jump between disagreeing with someone in a debate and attempting to ruin their reputation. In short, if you’re suggesting Naomi provoked Make into responding, the action does not justify the reaction.
As for Dale’s actions, an apology that misses out the lessons learned is not an apology. Whilst it’s not my place to put words in his mouth, I’d suggest it’d be helpful if it was some variant of the following:
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Extraordinary_claims_require_extraordinary_evidence
Thank you for posting this – after having discovered Naomi Wu on youtube, I really got inspired by watching her figure things out and showing her dev process. I look forward to her product reviews because a lot of times, I am so unaware of where tech is going now and how it all fits together.
Thank you for this article. I didn’t know about Naomi Wu beforehand, but now I’m going to seek her out.
Very well written. Thank you
I’m familiar with Naomi’s mission to get more female makers at Maker Faire and other venues but I hadn’t heard of this rumour. Thanks for bringing it up.
I feel sorry for Naomi and wish there was something I could do to help.
Thanks for this piece.
I must admit that the first time I heard about @realsexycyborg, I thought she was part of an advertising stunt, because mainly of my prototype bias. For us, male engineers, when presented with “Sexy Cyborgs”, we are more used to see them selling us something than anything else.
I’ve since learned, and expended my “Prototype”.
I very much like the work of Naomi Wu, and thank her for it, and for showing me (and others) that any prejudice is wrong.
Interesting article.
I think you missed the main problem here: you cannot have a meaningful debate with a tool like “twitter”. Of course, the president of the most powerful nation in the world has legitimised the idea that you can even set foreign policy with that tool, so I guess now everything goes. But with 140 characters (now 280) you’re stuck with summaries, innuendos, lack of context… Imagine if engineers had to fit a microcontroller datasheet in a single tweet :-) Dale Dougherty was wrong to send that initial tweet and Naomi’s responses, pages of tweets, have nevertheless been sometimes teetering on the verge of the bizarre (like insinuating that Dale Dougherty suggested she was a transexual). Your article here is of much greater value than all this.
I think that the root cause that starts people down the track of questioning her work is due to the fact that Naomi is ESL (English as a Second Language) and heavy uses grammar-checked & edited scripts by native speaking friends – while making for easy-to-listen-to audio, it does make her appear scripted. It’s not because she’s being fed lines (they’re her lines), but because she want to appear professional and appeal to native English speakers. However when compared to other ESL Chinese people I know (a lot), she sounds less authentic because of it. Seeing her talk about her work in Chinese though? You can see her passion and knowledge, even if you can’t understand her.
Thanks for articulating this so well Bunny. Could not agree with you more.
I hope your hazmat suit is unneeded.
Hi Bunnie, very well written and articulated assessment. I have checked out Naomi’s video’s and would like to make her an offer, regarding a hardware prototype with solar tiles combined with versions of a floating building. The eventual completed product could be sourced and sold in Shenzhen. At the very least it is a fun build she could do and use for her hardware video’s. Is there a way you can get her to contact me? Very much appreciated and thanks in advance. Here is a summary of the project: silodome.wordpress.com/singapore-pilot-program
Such a nice text! Most of the points you analyse here can fit in everyday discussions I see in Portugal.
Here are some biases of my own that I’ve noticed:
1) Once it became clear this was a case of a man questioning a woman’s credibility, all civility towards him went out the window. He was mobbed, mocked and insulted on social media, and nothing he could seemingly say was sufficient or apologetic enough, because he’s a white man. His initial tweets about it made it clear he was correlating stories from multiple people to form his opinion of her, rather than just going off a single blog post.
2) Wu’s reaction was to claim misogyny and that she’s been “GamerGated”. This is extremely ironic, considering that old thing was started when a woman and her sycophants in the press used accusations of misogyny to deflect from real ethical breaches. This of course only brought up more people to her defense, because people are predisposed to seeing women as automatic victims in this day and age.
3) It’s pretty ridiculous to act like she’s just another woman trying to be a maker and being treated differently. A simple Google search for her name brings up pictures that make a bikini shoot seem conservative. She isn’t bucking the stereotype or trend, she is the stereotype, that of the attention seeker who plays out her looks to her adoring orbiting male fanbase. That might make her unique, and quirky, and popular, but you can’t pretend like she isn’t doing this deliberately and is just some innocent lamb. The lamb is the brand, the idol effect she is banking off of.
4) From Make’s own numbers, 80% of their audience are men. The “lack of diversity” that is complained about here, which we often hear about in STEM in general, is seen as axiomatic, despite now several decades of gender equal policy. Women do not seem as interested, even if nothing is stopping them from being interested. This is the myopic ideology of diversity uber alles, which ignores factual realities of the kind that got James Damore fired from Google.
5) When it comes to racial statistics, the talk included here shows 97% of maker’s audience has a college education, and 80% is post graduate educated. Consider that the maker community, and tinkering in general, is a pass-time for middle and upper class people, and that racial issues in the US are often a proxy for social class, which especially upper-middle class progressives tend to be wilfully blind towards. Especially because the speaker seemingly makes a leap from “people of color” to “african american” without bothering to make a clear distinction.
If male/female engineers and technical staff dress like a “baywatch lifeguard”, they should NOT get upset when they lose credibility among their peers.
From an engineering and technical perspective, credibility should only be based on whether your tech is good.
People that dress like a homeless person will always be treated in a specific way, just like women with large implants that are popping out of the top of the shirt are also treated in a specific way too. ONLY a FOOL expects this to NOT be reality.
So people that dress like a teenager on the boardwalk probably don’t get taken seriously either, in your world. Like this guy: http://images.gawker.com/rqn8vswom5lvhp7yydcq/original.jpg
If a male engineer stood up to give a presentation to a group of engineers with a ranging hard cock in his pants during his entire presentation, do you really think his credibility wouldn’t be hurt? Only a fool would say it wouldn’t affect his credibility!
I bet Chris Fisher is the type of guy who defends (white male) bigots in tech with “it’s a meritocracy, only the work should matter”
I’ll bet you don’t know jack sh*t about me, but thanks for failing!
Astute readers will notice that this is not a denial.
Do you DENY that you are a woman-beating child-rapist?
Don’t post imaginary bullsh*t about people, if you don’t want the same thing thrown back at you!
Dude, when you’re in a hole, the first rule is to stop digging.
I’m an engineer and never wore a suit or tie to a job interview. That was my test for the company–If they cared more about what I was wearing than what I could do, I didn’t want to work there.
Anyone who cares more about what Naomi wears than what she can do is also a fail.
I’ve been following SexyCyborg (I suppose I should say Ms Wu now that I know her name!) for several years. I follow her projects because in the words of Joel Spolsky, she gets things done. She seems to have that reservoir of perseverance to carry projects through to completion and I admire that quite a lot.
I think she and other diverse makers do deserve a better shake from the establishment. To me, the worst aspect of Mr. Dougherty’s behavior is due to the power imbalance. If he didn’t know the disproportionate effect of his actions, then he is unqualified to be in his position, and if he did know, then he is an abusive personality and shouldn’t be in any position of power.
The CEO screwed up. He apologized. He should have been more detached and professional in the matter. Perhaps research a little. Twitter is the wrong platform for conducting business.
And everyone learned a lesson.
To any people who would gleefully feed on Dough-boy’s leavings: I don’t buy for a second that some dude or a clever syndicate came up with a tampon magazine. Get over your issues with women. At the very least, focus on making things, instead of worrying about what other people do. If what someone else does upsets you, do something better, or shut up. Don’t pretend that it’s all some kind of conspiracy that someone else is putting down designs and blowing up YT while you’re sitting there saying ‘I could do that, if only she wasn’t so damn sexy!’
‘Maker movement’ is more like a bowel movement if all you do is talk s**t. Face reality, not everything is a conspiracy when it doesn’t make you feel better about yourself.
Bunnie, good on you for speaking up about this, you’re good people.
This was a wonderful read. I saw the tweets going back and forth and had no idea how things worked in China, by chance today I signed up for Patreon and decided to back her because I have learned a few things from her builds, now I feel I need to back her even more so she can rebuild her image a bit.
thank you SO much for writing this! Very well said. Naomi’s an important cultural figure and represents something in a movement; this moment not only affects her career so significantly, but it’s a real example to others who want to enter the space.
I appreciated how you said that seemingly “even” playing ground is not equal playing ground (re: giving Jie more stage time!) Proportions adjusted to power
Well written, Bunnie (and team).